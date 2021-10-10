NYL Investors LLC Has $18.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

NYL Investors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,846,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,442,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

