NYL Investors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NYL Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

