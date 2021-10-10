OAX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $360,173.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. OAX has a market cap of $16.57 million and $360,173.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.48 or 0.00225995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00100676 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

