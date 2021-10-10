OceanEx Token (OCE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $146,191.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $4.02 million and approximately $146,191.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

