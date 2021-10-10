Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

