OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

OMF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

