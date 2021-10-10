OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.11% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.
OMF stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.
In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.