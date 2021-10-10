OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after buying an additional 38,323 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in OneSpan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OneSpan by 2.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 181,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

OSPN opened at $19.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.96 million, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

