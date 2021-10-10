Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

