OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 70.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

