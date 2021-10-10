O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $610.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $629.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.96.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,128 shares of company stock valued at $56,699,745. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.