ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ORIC opened at $15.46 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.91.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $150,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,617.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 108,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

