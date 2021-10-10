Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of OSK opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 399,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

