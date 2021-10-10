Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $141.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.19, but opened at $102.03. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oshkosh shares last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 1,253 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.88.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.