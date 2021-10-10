OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

OSIS opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,701.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

