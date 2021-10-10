Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $83.45. 1,942,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

