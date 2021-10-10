Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.43.

NASDAQ OM opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,611 shares of company stock worth $6,356,168. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 52.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.