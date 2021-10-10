OWNDATA Market Capitalization Achieves $574,541.03 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $574,541.03 and $7.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

