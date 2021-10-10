Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down to $93.05

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.05, but opened at $90.89. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 106 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

