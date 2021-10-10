PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.92.

MPGPF opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

