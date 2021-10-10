Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,773 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock valued at $143,305,887 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR opened at $23.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

