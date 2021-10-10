Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.55.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.