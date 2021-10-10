Parkwood LLC Buys Shares of 35,354 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,549,000. United States Oil Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $55.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $56.03.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

