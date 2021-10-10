Parkwood LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,349 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $176.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.16 billion, a PE ratio of 289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.30.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

