Parkwood LLC Lowers Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Parkwood LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Primerica worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Primerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Primerica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,280,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $157.88 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

