Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.15% of SkillSoft as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,493,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

SKIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

