Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

