Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $132.08 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

