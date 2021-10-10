Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment by 286.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 284,183 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment by 131.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,380,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after buying an additional 1,921,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACIC opened at $8.00 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Atlas Crest Investment Company Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

