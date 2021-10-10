Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,493,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,134,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,227,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

