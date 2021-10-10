Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,934 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTOS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.23. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

