Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

