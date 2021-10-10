Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $307.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.