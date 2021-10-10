Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

FTNT opened at $307.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.56. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

