Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $119,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,908 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 49,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $963,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

