Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $115,000 in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUXA stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

