Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 789.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 236,954 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Investindustrial Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IIAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Investindustrial Acquisition Company Profile

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.