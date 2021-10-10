Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,244,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33. Latch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.