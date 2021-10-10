Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perficient were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at about $34,082,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 79.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Perficient by 11.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,034,762 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $83,215,000 after buying an additional 106,276 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 57.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the period.

PRFT stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

