Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 445.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $333,000.

Shares of PRFT opened at $120.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $124.71.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

