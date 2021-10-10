Peter J. Sills Sells 8,103 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $369,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

