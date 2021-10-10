PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $1,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 9.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $242,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

PetroChina stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 246.90%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

