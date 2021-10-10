PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Position Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

