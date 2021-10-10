Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

