Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $141.73 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a market cap of $344.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.