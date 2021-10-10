Philadelphia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

