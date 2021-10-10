Philadelphia Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 26,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

