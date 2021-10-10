Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 20,889 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.14% of Sabre worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $2,548,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $4,686,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 49.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 87.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

