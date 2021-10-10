Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

