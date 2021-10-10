Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.80 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and $2.80 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $8.54 or 0.00015466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00224685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00100117 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,745,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,123 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

