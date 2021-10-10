Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $88.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

